Jack Harrison raves about Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez

Jack Harrison has showered praise on Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez.
The 21-year-old joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Manchester City on loan, and has done well so far under Marcelo Bielsa.
He made a strong impression last week when he scored an 89th-minute equaliser against Millwall.
The youngster usually prefers to play on the right wing.
However, he stepped in for the influential Pablo Hernandez against Middlesbrough last month after the Spaniard suffered a hamstring injury.
In his absence, he will continue to play there while the Spaniard spends the next four weeks recovering.
Harrison has revealed his admiration for Hernandez saying he brings a lot to the team.
Bielsa described Hernandez as a “complete player” and it was no easy task replacing him.
Harrison says that he is trying to live up to the expectations and trying to learn from the Spaniard.
Hernandez has been a key player for Leeds this season, and it remains to be seen whether Harrison can fill his void.
“He’s obviously a very experienced player,” Harrison said to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“He brings a lot to the team when he’s playing and you can see all the stuff he creates. I’m trying to live up to those expectations and learn from him, not only for me but for the team as well.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity but, at the same time, I wish him the best and I wish he can come back soon to help the team out with hopefully getting promoted.”