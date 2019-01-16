Jack Harrison comments on Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

Leeds United summer signing Jack Harrison has showered heaps of praise on exciting teenager Jack Clarke, saying he is a ‘brilliant’ young player.
Harrison joined in the summer transfer window on loan from Manchester City, and has made a decent impact under Marcelo Bielsa.
The 22-year-old scored against Derby County in Leed’s 2-0 win in their last match, but the real star performer was young Clarke.
The exciting effervescent winger, who created both goals by tearing County open down the right, has been highly praised by Harrison.
“He’s a brilliant young player and he only gets better every time he plays,” Harrison said to the Yorkshire Evening Post. “He gets more and more confident and that’s massive as a player. It’s almost as if nothing can stop him.”
The 18-year-old has been in fine form for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the recent weeks and his impressive performance hasn’t gone unnoticed with big Premier League clubs already vying for his signature.
According to latest reports, Spurs are interested in signing Clarke who is valued at around £10million. However, Leeds are under no pressure to sell the youngster who is also wanted by Southampton.
The door has been opened to Harrison by Samuel Saiz’s exit to Getafe, and he must seize this opportunity and prove a point.
Bielsa rates Harrison highly and even spoke directly with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in an effort to sign him in the summer.