Jack Grealish signs new deal with Aston Villa, fans react

Midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new long-term deal with Aston Villa.
The Championship club have announced the agreement on their official website.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a five-year contract and it will keep him at Villa Park until 2023.
It has been quite a turnaround as far as Grealish’s future at the club is concerned. The midfielder was expected to leave the club in the summer because of Villa’s financial problems.
However, the new investors balanced the books and decided to keep him at the club. The player has now committed his future to the club for another five years.
The fans will be delighted to see that a key player has chosen to extend his deal at the club.
Grealish was crucial to Aston Villa’s promotion push last season and they will be looking to do the same this year.
The 23-year-old has been with his boyhood club since eight-years-old and he will be looking to secure promotion with them next summer.
Christian Purslow, the CEO, said: “Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club. He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa.”
Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the club’s announcement.
