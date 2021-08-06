Jack Grealish sends out a message to Aston Villa and the fans

By
Sai
-

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa last night.

The Premier League champions have reportedly paid a club-record £100 million fee to sign the 25-year-old midfielder.

Grealish has now sent out a farewell message to his former club and the fans on social media.

He expressed his gratitude to the supporters and admitted that he will always support Villa having spent most of his life there.

While Grealish’s exit is a big blow to Villa, the club have been working hard to fill the void he leaves behind.

Emiliano Buendia, Ashley Young, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings have already been signed, and they are unlikely to be the last new arrivals at Villa Park.

James Ward-Prowse, Todd Cantwell, Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham have also been linked with Villa in recent weeks.

Grealish was an outstanding player for Villa, but his departure may result in the club having a stronger squad.

Some Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Grealish’s farewell message, and it is fair to say that the reaction was mixed. Here is what they had to say.

