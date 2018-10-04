Jack Grealish sends a message to Steve Bruce, Aston Villa fans react

Aston Villa sacked Steve Bruce yesterday after a poor start to the season.
The Championship outfit were expected to challenge for the title but they are 13th in the standings right now.
Midfielder Jack Grealish has now sent out a message to the former Aston Villa manager on Twitter.
The Aston Villa star thanked Bruce for his contributions and claimed that he is a true legend.
The former Sunderland manager did well to nurture Grealish during his time at the club. He helped the young midfielder develop without pressure and built his side around the player in order to get the best out of him.
It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement now.
Aston Villa are at a crucial stage of the season and they cannot afford to make any mistakes now. They will need to get the appointment spot on if they want to play Premier League football next season.
The new manager will be expected to make an instant impact.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Grealish’s message to Steve Bruce.
He failed though Jack. As a manager.
— RachyAVFC (@RachyAVFC) October 4, 2018
Sacked too soon, that pen went in we’d be joint 5th. UTV
— ben Jnr26 (@Ben_Jnr_) October 4, 2018
You’ll flourish under someone else Jack…. Your time is now with more attaching football
— Fash Vaziri (@fashthebash) October 4, 2018
For the best for everyone including you. #UTV
— Oakley Doakley (@Gazoaks) October 4, 2018
If you’d taken the penalty he might still be there. I’m glad he isn’t.
— Dan AV (@Dan87av) October 4, 2018
I wouldn’t go that far!
— Garry Ball (@GarryBall007) October 4, 2018