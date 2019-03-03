Jack Grealish sends a message to Aston Villa fans after 4-0 win

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish returned to action yesterday, after his injury lay.
The technically gifted playmaker put in an outstanding display for Dean Smith’s side and he helped them beat Derby County 4-0.
Grealish himself scored a world-class goal and the fans will be delighted with his performance.
Aston Villa have missed him dearly at times this season and his return could not have been timed better. He could make a huge difference to Villa’s quality and help them finish the season strongly.
Grealish was handed the captain’s armband yesterday and the midfielder was proud of leading his boyhood club.
He sent out a message to the fans on his Twitter account after the game.
His tweet read: “A dream come true today walking out as captain at this fantastic club! A brilliant team performance aswell from every single player & always nice to get on the scoresheet. On to next week now.”
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) March 2, 2019
Dean Smith will be hoping to keep his key player fit and ready for the remainder of the season now.
Grealish’ injury has greatly affected Aston Villa’s promotion push this season and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the remaining games.