Jack Grealish reveals he played through pain for Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has opened up about his injury problems this season.
The midfielder was out for a few weeks and he returned to action against Derby County on Saturday.
Grealish made an immediate impact on his return and he managed to score a world class goal as well.
The youngster is key to Aston Villa’s attacking play and Dean Smith will be delighted to have him back.
However, his recent revelations regarding the injury might not please the fans at all.
In an interview with the club’s YouTube channel, Grealish revealed that he was carrying the injury for a while and he played through the pain before being sidelined.
He said: “Since Swansea I had it. Obviously, the manager comes in and you get an injury after his first game you don’t really want to pull out. You want to impress the manager and keep on playing so I carried on. I must have played about seven or eight games with it and then, in the end, the Middlesbrough game and the West Brom one, the pain got too much.”
Grealish was struggling with an injury since the Swansea game and he played eight more matches before it was impossible for him to continue.
Although his mentality and desire to play through pain is commendable, he needs to manage these situations better going forward.
Grealish is a top-class talent and aggravating injuries could have a major effect on his career going forward.
Aston Villa will have to manage the player better and the midfielder will have to be more responsible as well.