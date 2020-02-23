Jack Grealish responds to speculation surrounding his future amid Man Utd links

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has responded to speculation amid Manchester United links.
The highly talented playmaker is thought to be a target for the Old Trafford outfit and Grealish revealed that it is nice to be talked about in a positive way.
However, the Aston Villa star is not getting carried away at the moment and he takes everything with a pinch of salt.
“Of course it’s nice,” Grealish told the Express & Star when asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding his future. “Who doesn’t like to be talked about in a nice way? But, to be honest, I try and take everything with a pinch of salt.
“I had it all five years ago when I broke through and I was getting talked about a lot. I was 19 years old, going online reading about myself and I couldn’t believe it.
“I was in the papers all the time and they were asking: ‘Is this the new big thing?’ Then just one thing goes wrong and it all comes down on you like a ton of bricks.
“It is nice to read and nice to listen to, but I don’t let it get to me too much, because I know how quickly it can change.”
Grealish has been in fine form for Villa this season and he has got nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for them.
Dean Smith’s side is heavily reliant on Grealish and he will be hoping to guide them to Premier League safety this season.
Aston Villa are currently battling relegation.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Grealish deserves to play for a better team and the top clubs might start coming for him.
Teams like Manchester United have the financial muscle to tempt Aston Villa. They would be attractive propositions for the player as well.
The midfielder is now focused on the task at hand and he wants to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s UEFA Euro 2020 squad as well.