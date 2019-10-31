Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish reacts to Marcus Rashford’s freekick against Chelsea

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter to shower praise on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following his sublime free-kick against Chelsea last night.
The Red Devils booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup after a 2-1 victory against Chelsea, and the England international was responsible for both goals.
Rashford opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso fouled Daniel James 25 minutes into the game, and while the Blues drew level through Michy Batshuayi in the second half, United had the last laugh, with the English striker channelling his inner Cristiano Ronaldo to grab the winner.
The technique with which Rashford executed his free-kick has got a lot of football fans talking, and here is how Villa skipper Grealish reacted to it:
I think this is the best free kick I’ve ever seen. 😨 https://t.co/SW4KYwFg7x
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 31, 2019
Villa booked their spot in the last-eight of the competition with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, and Liverpool now stand between them and a spot in the semi-finals.
Grealish was unavailable for selection for the clash due to a knock, but is in contention to play against the Reds when they come to Villa Park on Saturday.