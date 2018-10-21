Blog Competitions English Championship Jack Grealish reacts to Aston Villa win vs Swansea City on Twitter

21 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Now boss Dean Smith gets off to a winning start at Aston Villa after beating Swansea City 1-0 at Villa Park in the Championship clash on Saturday.

On a day when Villa officially marked last week’s death of former chairman Sir Doug Ellis, the club returned to winning ways after four games without a win.

Villa managed only one win in their last 11 games in all competitions prior to this which ultimately led to the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored within the opening 10 minutes of the match. It was his fourth goal in seven games, and he might have had more.

After the match, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish took to networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

The 23-year-old has not been playing at his best this season, but many fans pointed out that he did well against Swansea.

Smith took him off in the 83rd minute, and many fans believe it was a sign of a stern statement from the Villa boss. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

