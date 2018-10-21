Jack Grealish reacts to Aston Villa win vs Swansea City on Twitter

Now boss Dean Smith gets off to a winning start at Aston Villa after beating Swansea City 1-0 at Villa Park in the Championship clash on Saturday.
On a day when Villa officially marked last week’s death of former chairman Sir Doug Ellis, the club returned to winning ways after four games without a win.
Villa managed only one win in their last 11 games in all competitions prior to this which ultimately led to the sacking of Steve Bruce.
Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored within the opening 10 minutes of the match. It was his fourth goal in seven games, and he might have had more.
After the match, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish took to networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Good win today, on to Tuesday now. #RIPDoug pic.twitter.com/gS7fR6SNA0
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) October 20, 2018
The 23-year-old has not been playing at his best this season, but many fans pointed out that he did well against Swansea.
Smith took him off in the 83rd minute, and many fans believe it was a sign of a stern statement from the Villa boss. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Back to your best today Jack.
— Katie Jayne (@MissKatieJayne_) October 20, 2018
People need to easy off Jack a bit. The lad is doing his level best. He is not Hazard or Lionel Messi. Love you loads Super Jack. UTV
— Felix (@Felix86924471) October 21, 2018
He only came off as Swansea changed to a back 3 and we’ve now got a coach who reacts. No ones above being taken off but I can’t agree he never put a shift in.
— Smiffy (@SmithyAVPaul) October 20, 2018
Everyone has to adapt to a coaches new style. Give him a break. Dean smith had less than a week to get a structure together without a full team. Give it time.
Did we forget we got 3 points 👀👀👀👀
— Beanie Chris Jones™ (@beanieCjones) October 20, 2018
Need to start scoring or creating chances not just gliding all over the park. Sure that will come with proper coaching now
— Mark Coley (@019Dudley) October 20, 2018
Love the way you play and beat players, great to watch, just wish you put the ball in the net more, especially when good chances come, sure you’ll improve, your still young.
— Jordan Roberts (@JordanR48463765) October 20, 2018
Give the lad a break, it’s not going to do much for his confidence all these negative comments, I thought he did well today 💜💙🦁
— Michelle Lane (@michellelane56) October 21, 2018