Jack Grealish reacts to Anwar El Ghazi’s display vs Derby

Aston Villa secured promotion to the Premier League with a win over Derby County on Monday.
Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn scored the goals for Dean Smith’s side.
Both players had an exceptional game and Jack Grealish has now taken to Twitter to lavish praise on El Ghazi.
According to Grealish, the 24-year-old Aston Villa winger was unplayable against Derby County.
His tweet read:
Unplayable today. #AVFC https://t.co/GnIeNwVqZX
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 28, 2019
El Ghazi has had his fair share of criticism this season but he stepped up when it mattered most. The fans will be delighted with his performance in the playoff final.
The player will be ecstatic about these comments from his teammates as well.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa decide to keep him at the club beyond this summer. He could prove to be a useful option in the Premier League next season.
Dean Smith will need depth in order to cope in the Premier League and he cannot afford to lose players like El Ghazi this summer.
The player might be keen on proving himself in the Premier League as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.