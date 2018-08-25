Jack Grealish reacts on Twitter after Aston Villa secure Yannick Bolasie loan move

Ahead of Aston Villa’s Championship clash against Reading on Saturday, the club have confirmed the signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton on a season long loan.
The DR Congo international will be paraded at Villa Park this afternoon, but he won’t be in the squad for today’s Championship clash.
Villa star Jack Grealish has taken to social networking site Twitter to welcome Bolasie to the club. He tweeted:
Welcome to @AVFCOfficial brother 🙌🏻❤️⚽️ @YannickBolasie
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 25, 2018
Terrific signing for Aston Villa
The 29-year-old is a superb addition for the squad. He is a proven Premier League winger and would not only add depth and quality to the side but could play a huge part in Villa’s surge for promotion this season.
Capable of playing on both the flanks, his pace and guile makes him a dangerous player to defend against. Plus, he will bring his vast wealth of experience to the side.
Bolasie dropped down the pecking order at Everton following the arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard this summer. However, he has a chance to reignite his career at Aston Villa if he can fire them to promotion this season.
Here are some of the best responses from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Kodjia, Bolasie, El Ghazi, McGinn and Grealish all in the same team 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥
— Ryan 🦁 (@Ryxn_AVFC) August 25, 2018
Grealish + McGinn + El Ghazi + Bolasie = A grade merkage
— James🇪🇬🇪🇬🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@gamingmnkey_uk) August 25, 2018
He will make some space for u. Chalk on his boots. You be on edge box slapping them in. #2legends
— Ciaran Reilly (@BIGSHOW57) August 25, 2018
Welcome to the Villa
— Emma Smith (@emski1971) August 25, 2018
Our attack’s is disgusting now I feel sorry for some defences
— . (@xK3at) August 25, 2018