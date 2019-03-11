Blog Competitions English Championship Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa win vs Birmingham

11 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa secured back to back victories to move inside the top 10 of the Championship table after winning 1-0 against derby rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

Jack Grealish settled an ugly Second City derby when he scored the winner in the 67th minute. However, the game will be remembered not for the goal but for an attack on the 23-year-old by a spectator from the home section.

After the match, Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Some football fans quickly responded to his tweet:

Grealish showed great leadership skill and maturity by staying calm on the pitch.

Aston Villa were comfortably the better side of the two and they could have won by a better margin had Conor Hourihane not hit the bar from Grealish’s pass.

The home side created some very good chances with Craig Gardener missing a very good chance from close range.

Villa managed 64% of possession, and had nine shots during the game. It remains to be seen whether Villa can keep the momentum and push hard for a play-off spot.

