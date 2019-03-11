Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa win vs Birmingham

Aston Villa secured back to back victories to move inside the top 10 of the Championship table after winning 1-0 against derby rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.
Jack Grealish settled an ugly Second City derby when he scored the winner in the 67th minute. However, the game will be remembered not for the goal but for an attack on the 23-year-old by a spectator from the home section.
After the match, Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
The cream always rises… ⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/4C0TOSSjZw
Some football fans quickly responded to his tweet:
Not a villa fan by any stretch but so glad you scored the winner today #footballwins
Sorry about what happened to you today, well done for keeping you’re cool and giving them a perfect a punch back. Legend 👊🏽
You are a legend, mate. Come Spurs.
I’m a Bolton fan, and have no allegiance with either villa or Birmingham. But boy, was I chuffed when you scored what turned out to be the winner. You handled the assault on yourself with incredible maturity and restraint. Well done 👍🏻
I’m a Grimsby fan with no particular feelings for Villa or Brum but I celebrated that goal today ⚽️
Classy and dignified. What a great role model 👏👏👏
Spurs fan here but I cheered that goal as much as any other I’ve ever seen… Well done Jack! Perfect response to someone who will always be a low life! 👌 #footballunites
A class act, respect to you @JackGrealish1 with the way you conducted yourself in the post match interview #dignity #footballwins
Grealish showed great leadership skill and maturity by staying calm on the pitch.
Aston Villa were comfortably the better side of the two and they could have won by a better margin had Conor Hourihane not hit the bar from Grealish’s pass.
The home side created some very good chances with Craig Gardener missing a very good chance from close range.
Villa managed 64% of possession, and had nine shots during the game. It remains to be seen whether Villa can keep the momentum and push hard for a play-off spot.