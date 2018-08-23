Blog Competitions English Championship Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa result vs Brentford

Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa result vs Brentford

23 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Jonathan Kodjia scored a last-gasp equaliser as Aston Villa came from behind to salvage a draw against Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Villa drew 2-2 against Brentford and maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 Championship campaign, picking up eight points from four games.

After the match, Villa’s highly rated attacking midfielder Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the game. He felt it was a great team performance and praised his teammate Kodjia for his goals.

Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:

The 22-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, has been superb for Villa this season, and he was once again brilliant against Brentford.

He had 91 touches during the game, more than any other Villa player on the pitch. He took four shots, made 10 crosses, and attempted one key pass during the game.

Grealish also won the heart of Villa fans with a fantastic gesture before the match. He arranged for Josh, who is going through his third treatment for cancer, to be the mascot for the game and also paid for his kit.

Celtic should look to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers
Leeds United should look to sign Reece Oxford

About The Author

johnblake