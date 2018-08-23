Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa result vs Brentford

Jonathan Kodjia scored a last-gasp equaliser as Aston Villa came from behind to salvage a draw against Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday night.
Villa drew 2-2 against Brentford and maintained their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 Championship campaign, picking up eight points from four games.
After the match, Villa’s highly rated attacking midfielder Jack Grealish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the game. He felt it was a great team performance and praised his teammate Kodjia for his goals.
Great team performance last night against a very good Brentford side. Well done @J_Kodjia on the goals. Can’t wait for Saturday’s game now. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/JtUW86rjK0
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 23, 2018
Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:
Well played last night Jack. Brilliant gesture with the young mascot Josh too. Class.
— Paul Tomlinson (@PaulTomlinsonn) August 23, 2018
That stamp though Jack ? 🙈
But you, class act again, well done our boy wonder.
Utv 😍
— Claire ellis-m (@Claireellism2) August 23, 2018
You were an absolute monster last night🔥🔥🔥
— Freddie Farrell🚀 (@Freddie_Farrell) August 23, 2018
So proud of what you did last night, made that little lads dreams come true and then gave another fantastic performance. #SuperJack #MrConsistent #utv
— Jonathan Parker (@Cagliari_Villa) August 23, 2018
More of last nights intensity needed, Jack. We looked much, much better and it must be more fun to play in when we take the game to the opposition.
— VillaTim (@villatim80) August 23, 2018
If we can keep attacking like that, and tighten up at the back we will be laughing. With you, McGinn, Green, Bolasie, El Ghazi, Adomah and a firing King @J_Kodjia, that is unbelievable quality. One switch at the back will sort it all out. Then the title push is on! #AVFC
— Philip Henry Roberts (@iamVilla) August 23, 2018
The 22-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, has been superb for Villa this season, and he was once again brilliant against Brentford.
He had 91 touches during the game, more than any other Villa player on the pitch. He took four shots, made 10 crosses, and attempted one key pass during the game.
Grealish also won the heart of Villa fans with a fantastic gesture before the match. He arranged for Josh, who is going through his third treatment for cancer, to be the mascot for the game and also paid for his kit.