Jack Grealish opens up about failed summer move to Tottenham

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer.
The Championship club blocked a deadline day move despite receiving a significant offer of around £25 million from the Londoners.
Back then Aston Villa were going through some financial problems but the new owners stepped in and denied the midfielder his dream move.
Speaking to Sky Sports yesterday, Grealish has revealed that he wanted to play for a Champions League club and the speculation was hard to deal with in the summer.
However, he also confirmed that once the move was off the cards he decided to keep his head down and work hard for his boyhood club. Grealish claimed that he always dreamed of playing for Villa as a kid and he did not want to take that opportunity for granted.
He said: “The speculation was difficult to deal with because every young player wants to play at the top, especially when it’s a team in the Champions League. But when it didn’t happen, it didn’t bother me at all, because my dream as a kid was to play for Aston Villa and I would never ever take that for granted, so I got my head down and now hopefully I can get this club back to where it belongs.”
The highly talented midfielder is now keen on getting Aston Villa to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham return for him at the end of this season.