Jack Grealish lavishes praise on Aston Villa’s John McGinn

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has reacted to John McGinn’s performance last night in just one word.
The Villa midfielder scored a brace against Nottingham Forest and Grealish tweeted that he is a wonderful player.
His tweet read:
Wonderful 🕺🏻 https://t.co/I2Ae0hHV9Y
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) March 13, 2019
McGinn joined the Championship outfit in the summer and he has been in fine form all season. Apart from his stunning goals, his work ethic and discipline has been refreshing to watch.
The Aston Villa midfielder has already managed to impress the fans with his tireless approach and they will be hoping for more of the same next season as well.
It will be interesting to see if McGinn manages to guide his side to the Premier League now.
Aston Villa aren’t far off the play-off places and they have every chance of getting out of the Championship if they can build on their recent performances.
Dean Smith will be delighted with McGinn’s performance last night. The player will also enjoy these comments from his teammates and he will look to work harder and perform better now.