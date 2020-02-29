Jack Grealish drops hint regarding his Aston Villa future

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has dropped a positive hint regarding his future at the club.
The fans will be excited to hear Grealish’s recent comments and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to his services beyond this season.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the midfielder revealed that his aim right now is playing for Aston Villa, breaking into the England setup and winning trophies.
He said: “When I was young I might have been a bit immature, but now I know what I want to do in my career, play for Aston Villa, play for England and win trophies. That’s the aim.”
Grealish has been linked with the likes of Manchester United in the recent weeks.
The 24-year-old is having a superb season and he has shown that he is good enough to play for the top teams. Keeping him at the club would be a major boost for Aston Villa.
He is the best player at the club and if Villa are to progress as a team, they will need players like him at their disposal.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors come in with an offer this summer. If that happens, Grealish might find it difficult to resist the temptation.
Regardless of his affection towards Villa, any player would want to play for the Champions League clubs at the highest level.