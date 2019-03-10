Jack Grealish delighted with his winning goal for Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish produced a match winning display against rivals Birmingham today.
The 23-year-old was the centre of attention all game. He was attacked by a fan in the first half and then he managed to bag the winner in the second half.
Grealish has been in fantastic form since his return from injury and he will be looking to continue that for the remainder of the season.
If he keeps up this level of performance, Grealish could take Villa to the play-offs this season.
🗣 “It’s been one of the best days of my life – captaining the club at St Andrew’s and scoring the winner. Jumping into that away end was a dream come true.”@JackGrealish1: Pure class! 👏#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/8qExxByJlI
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 10, 2019
Speaking to the club’s media department after the game, the midfielder revealed that today was one of the best days of his life and scoring the winner in a derby game, as a captain, was a dream come true for him.
Aston Villa fans will love his passion for the club and his performance today.
Despite the attack in the first half, he managed to keep his calm throughout the game. In the end, his maturity helped him score a vital goal for his side.