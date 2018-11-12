Jack Colback opens up about his Newcastle future

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback has revealed that his future looks bleak at the club.
Currently, on loan at Nottingham Forest, Colback is not a part of Rafa Benitez’s first team plans.
The midfielder gave a nine-word response about his future at the club. He said: “My situation at Newcastle looks pretty bleak, with Rafa.”
With his contract situation, it does seem like the end of the road for him at Newcastle United. Colback’s current deal expires in the summer of 2019 and an offer of renewal seems highly unlikely.
Colback revealed that his situation at Newcastle is disappointing especially because it’s his boyhood club.
The 29-year-old is focused on getting Forest back into the Premier League now and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
If he can impress during his loan spell, Nottingham Forest might just decide to sign him permanently.
The midfielder explained that he is enjoying his time with Nottingham Forest and his family are well settled in the area.