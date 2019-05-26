Jaap Stam comments on reported Manchester United target and Ajax star Mathias De Ligt

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his side’s defence ahead of next campaign, and the Norwegian has Ajax’s centre-back Mathias De Ligt top of his wishlist.
With Barcelona also keen on the 19-year-old, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils have a chance of luring him to Old Trafford.
De Ligt is the most sought-after defender on the planet right now after his impressive performances for the Eredivisie side domestically and on the continent this term.
Ajax were seconds away from making it to the Champions League final, and having such a quality centre-back will improve United’s fortunes on the pitch.
Red Devils legend Jaap Stam is unsurprisingly a huge fan of De Ligt, and the fans will love what he has said about the teenage sensation.
“He’s a great player, he’s only a youngster as everybody knows, but he’s, in how he plays, he’s an adult to be honest, because he’s got composure on the ball, he’s aggressive, tactically, he sees the games and reads the game well, and he’s got that driving force in what you need to achieve, and I think it’s one of the most important things for a player to have,” Stam told Press Association after Sunday’s game between United’s legends and their Bayern Munich counterparts.
“To have goals for yourself, that you want to take steps, that you want to improve yourself, you want to go to the highest level.
“I think he will suit very well over here, if they are trying to pick him up although I’m not sure that’s the truth because a lot of things have been said and written as well, but he’s player that absolutely fits in here.”
Jaap Stam was full of praise for reported @ManUtd target Mathias De Ligt, saying his compatriot would fit right in at United #mufc @PAdugout pic.twitter.com/7ZRhkiWtRF
— Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) May 26, 2019