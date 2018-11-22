Izzy Brown raves about Leeds United teammate Samu Saiz

Leeds United summer signing Izzy Brown is yet to feature for his new club, but he is already impressed by Samu Saiz and Pablo Hernandez.
The 21-year-old joined the Elland Road outfit on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but is yet to start under Marcelo Bielsa.
The youngster has been unavailable since January due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered while playing for Brighton.
He recently stepped on to the pitch for the first time since joining the club and played in a development squad game. Brown feels he is not far away from playing again. However, he understands that it won’t be easy for him to break into the first team.
The youngster has praised Saiz, saying the Spaniard is technically unbelievable.
“Technically he’s unbelievable. Some days in training you can’t tackle him,” Brown said of Saiz. “They play football how football should be played: high intensity and winning the ball back in the opposing half. It’s a treat for an attacking player to play in a team like this.”
Brown has also praised Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez.
“In training he’ll do things, so simple which you don’t see,” he added. “He’ll play one touch round the corner which cuts you out of the game and you’ll think ‘how did he do that?’”
The Chelsea attacking midfielder’s return to fitness is a big boost for Leeds United. The Whites find themselves third in the Championship table, three points behind Norwich City.