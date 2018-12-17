Izzy Brown injured in Leeds U23 clash

Many Leeds United fans were hoping that Izzy Brown will fill the void left by Samuel Saiz at the club, but it seems that they may have to wait long to see him in action.
The Chelsea-loanee broke down with a hamstring injury during the first half of Leeds United Under-23 clash against Barnsley.
Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, who was covering the match, reported on his personal Twitter account that Brown received treatment at United’s Thorp Arch training headquarters 33 minutes into the match.
He reported that he hobbled off the pitch with Tyler Roberts coming in for him.
Brown’s left hamstring is heavily strapped. He’s been rubbing it regularly since the start. #lufc https://t.co/rxz0JYysuM
— Beren Cross (@BerenCross) December 17, 2018
Roberts coming on in the 33rd minute. Brown straight off to the main buildings for treatment. Sad sight. #lufc https://t.co/rxz0JYysuM
— Beren Cross (@BerenCross) December 17, 2018
Leeds fans were expecting Brown to make an impact for the Yorkshire club, but the early signs are not looking good at all.
The Whites have struggled with injuries this season, and already four senior defenders are out on the sidelines.
Marcelo Bielsa recently spoke about Brown’s potential return, but it now remains to be seen whether he has any real damage to his hamstring.
The best outcome for the club is that he has been taken off as a precaution, while the worst case scenario is that he could be out for a lengthy spell on the sidelines again.