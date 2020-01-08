Ivan Toney says Rafa Benitez didn’t give him a chance at Newcastle United

Newcastle United are in dire need of a quality striker at the moment with £40 million summer arrival Joelinton struggling.
All the Magpies’ striking options have just a goal between them this term, and head coach Steve Bruce is expected to land a top finisher before the end of the January transfer window.
A former Newcastle striker is tearing it up in the League One, though, and Peterborough star Ivan Toney could have been the answer to the Magpies’ goalscoring woes.
The 23-year-old, who scored against Burnley in the FA Cup clash at the weekend, currently tops the league’s goal charts with 15 goals, and he has revealed that he wasn’t given enough chance to prove himself when he was with the Toons.
“When he came in I was injured at the time and he [Rafa Benitez] put the injured lads at the bottom end so it was kind of tough to take,” Toney told Sky Sports News.
“Rafa is a great manager but personally I don’t think I was given that chance [to play]. That’s my opinion on it, others may feel different.”
Toney joined Newcastle from League Two side Northampton in 2015, but made only four substitute appearances in all competitions before leaving for Peterborough in August 2018 following loan spells at four clubs.
He scored 16 league goals in 44 games last term and is backing himself to walk away with the golden boot at the end of the season.
While the quality of the top-flight can’t be compared with the League One, Toney appears capable of finishing no matter who he comes up against, and it’s something currently missing in Joelinton who struggled against Rochdale – the same side the Peterborough hitman bagged a hat-trick against in September.