‘It’s something I’d consider’ – Kent says he’s open to joining Rangers

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has revealed he’s be open to joining Rangers on a permanent deal, reports the Daily Star.
The 21-year-old agreed a season-long loan to Rangers over the summer and has been a regular under Steven Gerrard, making 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating three goals.
The Rangers manager could look to make the deal permanent after Kent’s impressive form at the start of the campaign, and the player himself isn’t ruling anything out.
Kent said: “It’s something I’d consider. The fans are great here. Rangers are an amazing club, but that’s a conversation they need to have with Liverpool, not me.”
The England u20 international, who has represented the country at youth level on six occasions, has embarked upon a number of loan moves as a Liverpool player to continue his development at a competitive level.
He joined Coventry City (17 appearances, one goal) between September 2015 – January 2016, Barnsley (47 appearances, three goals) between July 2016 – May 2017, SC Freiburg (six appearances) between August 2017 – January 2018 and Bristol City (11 appearances) between January 2018 – May 2018.
Kent appears to be enjoying himself at Rangers and has been singled out by his manager for taking to the club so quickly. He’s getting regular first-team football and Liverpool will be pleased to see a promising talented being utilised.
Gerrard said: “His performances have been really good and they’ve got stronger as we’ve gone on. The last two have been right up there in the top drawer.
“We have to credit Rangers for giving Ryan the opportunity and also thank Liverpool for letting us use him, because at the moment it’s working for both of us.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.