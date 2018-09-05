It won’t be easy – Manchester United plan ambitious signing of Alba from Barcelona

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are planning an ambitious signing from Barcelona – Jordi Alba. We reported on Wednesday that the Red Devils were being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Lucas Hernandez, and it appear Alba is also on the shortlist. The 29-year-old has so far had failed talks with Barca over a new deal and could be on the move as a result.
Signed by the Catalan giants from Valencia in 2012, Alba has gone on to make 250 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 55 goals. The Spanish international, who has represented his country on 66 occasions, has reportedly been ‘obsessed’ with the idea of playing for Manchester United and has a good relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.
Nevertheless, this won’t be an easy transfer to pull off. Alba is a key player in the Barcelona defence who has two years remaining on his deal. The Liga giants don’t need to accept offers lower than his £135m release clause, meaning the Red Devils are unlikely to land their man. Mourinho doesn’t need another left-back this season either.
Luke Shaw has been in fine form this season, and Ashley Young is providing backup for the former Southampton defender. United should surely only add to their left-back options if they are set to lose one of the pair.
