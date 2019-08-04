Issac Hayden comments on Newcastle future

Steve Bruce said earlier this week that he is hopeful of securing a new deal for Issac Hayden.
The 24-year-old midfielder emerged as an important player under Rafael Benitez last season producing some eye-catchy performances.
The former Arsenal midfielder had expressed his desire to leave the club in order to be close to his family.
Hayden has enjoyed a good pre-season with the Magpies, but his future remains uncertain.
Despite Bruce’s comments, he has now left the door ajar for a late transfer window move.
“I couldn’t answer that question right now,” said Hayden to The Chronicle.
“The deadline is Thursday. In football anything can happen. I am not going to stand here and say: ‘This is me 100% staying here’.
However, Hayden has insisted that he has enjoyed the pre-season, and that everyone is enjoying the training under Bruce.
“It’s not just Steve Bruce it’s Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew,” he added.
“I think everyone’s enjoying it and you can see on the pitch that everyone’s enjoying playing under them.”
Hayden is a key player for Newcastle, and his latest comments could prompt rival Premier League clubs to make a late bid for him.
It could all boil down to Hayden’s wishes, but Newcastle will suffer a massive blow if they are to lose a key player like him towards the end of the transfer window.
Bruce definitely has designed his plans involving him, and replacing a player of his calibre at this stage of the window won’t be easy.