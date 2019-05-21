Issa Diop picks Eden Hazard as his Premier League POTY

West Ham defender Issa Diop has picked Eden Hazard as the Premier League’s best player this past season.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Diop picked the rival star as his player of the year.
The West Ham defender will be well aware of the Chelsea winger’s ability after his sensational solo goal against the Hammers earlier in the season.
The Chelsea winger has had a fantastic league campaign with the Blues and he managed to score 19 goals for them in all competitions.
Although Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling won the PFA and the FWA player of the year awards, Hazard’s performance cannot be overlooked.
The Belgian carried Chelsea to the third place and he has helped them make it to the finals of the Europa League as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea manage to keep him at the club beyond this summer.
Hazard has been linked with a move away from the club and it seems that he is keen to try out something new as well.
A move to Real Madrid might just be on the cards for the Belgian superstar.