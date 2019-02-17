Issa Diop hopes West Ham United fans can love him more

West Ham United secured the services of French centre-back Issa Diop for a club record £22million during the summer transfer window, and the youngster has been an inspired addition to the squad since arriving from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.
The 22-year-old has featured in 24 league games for the Hammers this term, a return only bettered by Felipe Anderson and Lukasz Fabianski, and has established himself as an integral part of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans.
Diop has earned rave reviews from different quarters thus far, and he’s slowly establishing himself as a fans’ favourite.
The French international has set his sights on getting better going forward, and he hopes the fans can love him more.
“I’m enjoying London and the Premier League, I hope I can improve a lot and more, and we can finish in a good place this season,” the French youth international told the club’s official YouTube channel.
“I hope I can play better and the fans I hope can love me even more.”
Diop is already attracting suitors around Europe due to his impressive form, and has already been linked with a £50million interest from French giants Paris Saint- Germain.
Should he keep improving at this rate, the Hammers could find it impossible to hold on to this gem of a player, and they will surely make a huge profit once they finally decide to cash in on him.
Diop is proving to be worth every penny, and landing such quality players going forward will play a huge role in helping West Ham eventually become a top-six side on a permanent basis.