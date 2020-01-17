Ismaila Soro: Celtic reach agreement in principle to sign 21-year-old midfieder

Celtic are close to landing their second signing of the January transfer window as Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv midfielder Ismaila Soro has confirmed that he is on his way to Glasgow.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Celtic have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 21-year-old midfielder. The Bhoys have agreed a deal for him in the region of £2m (€2.5m) and Soro is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at Parkhead.
The Ivorian midfielder is expected to arrive in Scotland on Friday ahead of a medical, although he requires a work permit to join the Scottish Champions.
The midfielder has bid farewell to his teammates after playing in an Israeli Cup tie on Wednesday against Hapoel Afula (h/t The Daily Record).
🇨🇮 | Ismaila Soro
He’s on his way! 🇮🇱✈️🏴
Ismaila Soro says goodbye to the Bnei Yehuda supporters last night in his final match for the club as he departs to join Celtic.
He’ll become our second January signing after we beat off competition from Belgian champions Genk. pic.twitter.com/KEE0r4HH5G
Soro said on Wednesday night: “I will probably leave tomorrow to fly to Glasgow.”
The player’s agents wanted a bigger chunk of the fee and that plunged the move in jeopardy. However, Celtic are confident that the deal will go through.
Celtic have previously signed players from Israel clubs like Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton and Efe Ambrose. Hatem Abd-Elhamed also joined Celtic last summer from Hapoel Be’er Sheva.
The midfielder will become Celtic’s second capture of the January transfer window after the Bhoys completed the £3.5 million signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala.