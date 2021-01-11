Islam Slimani set for medical ahead of Lyon move

Islam Slimani is set to have a medical tomorrow ahead of his proposed transfer to Lyon, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Algerian joined Leicester City in the summer transfer window of 2016 following their title win, becoming the club’s record signing – although this has since been beaten by Youri Tielemans.





His time at the King Power Stadium did not work out as planned, scoring just 13 times in 48 appearances in all competitions. The striker was sent out on loan three times by the Foxes, returning good numbers at Monaco, but failing to make an impact at Newcastle United and Fenerbahce.

And now it seems like he is set for another spell in the French league, with Di Marzio reporting that Slimani is on his way to Lyon as a replacement for the outgoing Moussa Dembele.

Di Marzio claims that Leicester have greenlit the transfer, and that Slimani will undergo a medical tomorrow.

Lyon are in the hunt for a new striker, as it looks increasingly likely that France youth international Moussa Dembele will leave for Atletico Madrid.

Dembele joined Les Gones in 2018 from Celtic for an estimated £20 million fee. He has impressed during his time in Ligue 1, scoring 31 league goals in his first two seasons.

The Frenchman was influential in Rudi Garcia’s side that reached the Champions League semi-final last season, scoring a brace in the quarter-finals against Manchester City.

Goal reports that Dembele will join Diego Simeone’s squad on loan for the remainder of the season with a £30m option to buy. Los Rojiblancos have needed a new striker following the departure of Diego Costa in December.