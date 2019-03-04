Isaac Hayden warns Newcastle teammates after West Ham defeat

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has warned his teammates that their battle for survival is far from over.
The Magpies crashed to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham at the weekend and Hayden believes that it was a sharp reminder of the position they are in.
The midfielder revealed that his side struggled to cope with Lanzini and Anderson’s intensity on the day and West Ham were comfortably the better side.
Speaking to Chronicle Live, Hayden said: “It’s a sharp reminder for us that there’s still a lot of work to be done. I don’t think going into the game the lads thought we were safe and finished or anything like that, I just think that West Ham were better. They were difficult to handle; Anderson and Lanzini were the difference for them. On the counter-attack, their pace was very, very good, but sometimes that can happen in games.”
Newcastle have shown a lot of improvement since January and they will be looking to bounce back strongly in their next game. They cannot afford to be complacent at this stage of the season. A couple of poor results could send them back into the danger zone once again.
Rafa Benitez will be demanding a strong reaction from his players next time out. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can finish the season strongly now.