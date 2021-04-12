Isaac Hayden reacts to Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal against Burnley

Newcastle United picked up a vital 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and Allan Saint-Maximin scored a sensational goal to win the game for the Magpies.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Newcastle ever since he joined the Premier League club and his match-winning ability was on display once again when his side needed him the most.

The Magpies were in desperate need of a win and Steve Bruce will be delighted with the way his players fought back from 1-0 down to secure the victory.

The win yesterday takes Newcastle up to 17th in the table, six points clear of Fulham. The Magpies will now fancy their chances of staying up this year. Furthermore, the Magpies now have a game in hand compared to Fulham and although they are not mathematically safe, the win yesterday could make a massive difference.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has reacted to Saint-Maximin’s outstanding goal on Twitter.

The midfielder, who is currently sidelined with an injury, wrote:

That is simply sensational, no words needed.. 🤣🔥👏🏾 #Maxi — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) April 11, 2021

Former Newcastle star and club legend Alan Shearer also hailed the Frenchman and the side’s performance in the second half, after the game.

Despite going down to a Matej Vydra goal in the first half, the visitors did well to bounce back in the second half through Jacob Murphy and Saint-Maximin.

