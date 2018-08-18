Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Isaac Hayden apologises for his tackle vs Cardiff, Newcastle fans react

Isaac Hayden apologises for his tackle vs Cardiff, Newcastle fans react

18 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has issued an apology on Twitter after picking up a red card against Cardiff City earlier today.

The former Arsenal midfielder left his side in trouble after a tackle on Josh Murphy earned him a dismissal almost 30 minutes from time.

Hayden was expected to leave the club this summer but Newcastle forced him to stay. The midfielder had submitted a transfer request earlier in order to be close to his family.

The Magpies laboured to a draw in a game they should have won eventually. Brazilian winger Kenedy missed a crucial penalty in added time.

Newcastle were beaten by Spurs in their opening game and the players will be under pressure to bounce back straight away now. It will be interesting to see how Rafa Benitez shapes up his side for the next game.

The Newcastle fans seemed quite sympathetic to Hayden’s message on Twitter. They also appreciated his honesty.

This is how they reacted to his tweet earlier today.

 

