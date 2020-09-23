Intermediaries in Milan to discuss Skriniar’s move to Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

Jose Mourinho wants to improve his back four before the window closes and he has identified the 25-year-old Slovakian as a tagret.





According to Calciomercato, intermediaries close to the London club are in Milan right now to advance the negotiations regarding Skriniar and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can find an agreement soon.

Inter Milan are thought to be open to a sale but they value the player at around €60 million.

It is safe to assume that Tottenham won’t be paying that kind of money for Skriniar this summer. Inter Milan will have to lower their asking price for the move to go through.

The 25-year-old has not had the best of time under Antonio Conte and leaving Inter would be the best option for him. Mourinho could help him develop into a world class defender at Spurs.

Skriniar is highly rated across Europe and he could be a tremendous replacement for Jan Vertonghen. The Belgian left Spurs on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Milik has been linked with Spurs as well and his agent will meet with the London club for talks in the next few days.