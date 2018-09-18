Inter Milan vs Tottenham injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur visit Inter Milan on Tuesday desperately needing to get their Champions League camapaign off to a positive start.
Successive defeats against Watford and Liverpool have halted the club’s promising opening to the Premier League season and things are unlikely to get any easier at the San Siro.
Spurs will be without five key players for the Group B opener.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris misses out with a thigh injury, Dele Alli has a hamstring strain, while defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld have been omitted for “technical reasons”.
Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is also out with a hamstring injury.
Inter will give a late fitness test to defender Danilo D’Ambrosio, but Sime Vrsaljko is out with a knee injury.
The Italian side have made a disappointing start to the Serie A season, winning just one of their opening four matches.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Inter: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Perisic, Nainggolan, Candreva, Icardi.
Spurs: Vorm, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Moura, Eriksen, Son, Kane.
Odds: Inter 17/10, Spurs 7/4, Draw 9/4,