Inter Milan Targeting Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan are set to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to Calciomercato.com.

I Nerazzurri have made a mixed start to the new season, currently sitting in fifth place – five points behind rivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.





The frontline, however, has been very impressive, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez netting 12 goals between themselves after just eight games. This has helped Antonio Conte’s side become the joint-highest scorers in the division.

However, Inter suffer from a lack of depth upfront. Given the cramped schedule of this season, and possible deep ventures in knockout competitions, an alternative to Lukaku and Martinez could be vital.

And, according to Calciomercato, French forward Olivier Giroud is one of the men being targeted to provide back up for their strike partnership.

The World Cup winner has made 96 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since signing in January 2018, scoring 30 times. This has helped the Blues to an FA Cup and a Europa League title, as well as a two top-four finishes.

However, the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig has limited Giroud’s game time, with the 6-0 EFL Cup victory over Barnsley being his only start this campaign.

Consequently, the former Arsenal man has become unhappy at Stamford Bridge, recently describing the situation as “concerning”. Manager Frank Lampard responded to the comments, claiming that he would like to keep Giroud around, but would not stand in his way if he wished to leave.

Giroud’s current contract expires in the summer, and it is looking unlikely that he will renew any time soon.

If Inter Milan were to make a move for the France international, then they may face competition from the Premier League, with the Daily Mail reporting that London sides Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also both showing interest in the forward.