Inter Milan superstar offers himself to Atletico and Real Madrid

Christian Eriksen has grown furious over the lack of game time at Inter Milan since completing his move in the winter transfer market of the 2019/20 season. The Danish midfielder has failed to adapt to Antonio Conte’s gameplay and is yet to win the confidence of the former Chelsea manager. A report from MARCA now states that Eriksen has offered himself to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

However, at the age of 28, the former Tottenham Hotspur needs to be playing day in and day out. This is why the player’s representatives have reportedly approached the two Madrid sides to explore a possible move.





Eriksen was once a key target for Real Madrid, however, Los Blancos have moved on from the Dane after the emergence of Federico Valverde and the return of Martin Odegaard.

Real are also keen on acquiring the services of Paul Pogba of Manchester United. Eriksen would be much lower on the list of targets for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also do not seem to be an ideal club for Christian Eriksen. Diego Simeone’s side are currently the leaders of the La Liga table, however, their style of play will certainly not match Eriksen’s creative style. The Danish midfielder would struggle at the Wanda Metropolitano since Simeone demands a high work rate while also maintaining a low block that could limit Eriksen’s creative side.

The best option for the Danish midfielder would be to return to Tottenham Hotspur rather than attempt to sign for Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. Spurs have Tanguy Ndombele who has managed to turn his career around, however, Jose Mourinho would certainly welcome the return of Eriksen.

The 28-year-old would have to compete with Ndombele, however, it would still be a better option than warming the bench at Inter or moving to Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid where the situation would be the same.