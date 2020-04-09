Inter Milan looking to sign Liverpool star for £26m: report

Inter Milan are understood to be weighing up an approach for midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, with his current Liverpool contract expiring at the end of next season.
The Netherlands has been a key player in the Reds midfield under manager Jurgen Klopp and he has amassed 38 appearances over the course of the ongoing campaign.
However, the Dutchman will be entering the final year of his contract in July and Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Nerazzurri could seek to land the midfielder’s services with a bid worth £26m.
Wijnaldum has been almost ever-present forthe Reds in the Premier League this term and he has missed the solitary game against Bournemouth on December 14.
Considering this, he does not need to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere and in a recent interview with CNN Sport, the Dutchman credited Klopp for transforming him into a better midfield player.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put anything related to football on hold but The Express has recently claimed that the Reds are planning to reward him with an extension until June 2024.
As a result, the Netherlands international does not appear likely to leave Anfield anytime soon and Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte may have to look elsewhere to strengthen his side’s midfield.
The ex-Chelsea boss has had a particular preference in signing Premier League-based players and since last summer, he has lured the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young to San Siro on permanent deals.
Elsewhere, Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses have also joined the Nerazzurri on temporary contracts. The Italian is said to be keen on signing Olivier Giroud on a free transfer from Chelsea, having missed out on a January deal.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com