Inter Milan January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Inter Milan have made an excellent start to the League season so far and they will be hoping to build on this and will the title this year.

They are currently second in the League table just one point behind rivals AC Milan.





Key areas that need strengthening

Inter Milan have been quite impressive performance-wise but they need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete with AC Milan.

They have conceded 19 goals in 15 league matches and although their attack has been in fantastic form, their defensive vulnerabilities could end up costing them later in the season.

Apparently, they are looking to sign Nemanja Matic from Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Serbian has lost his starting berth at Old Trafford and he could prove to be a sensible addition to Antonio Conte’s team.

The defensive midfielder will help shield the back four and improve the team defensively.

Potential departures

Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter Milan after falling out of favour with Antonio Conte and the Danish international is thought to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and a few Premier League clubs.

Milan Skriniar was linked with an exit in the summer and it will be interesting to see if his suitors return with offers this month.

