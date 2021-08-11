Inter Milan closing in on Denzel Dumfries deal

Inter Milan are close to completing the signing of PSV Eindhoven full-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

Dumfries first joined PSV back in 2018, signing from Heerenveen on a five-year contract.

His time at the Dutch side has been positive, scoring 13 and assisting 14 in three Eredivisie seasons from the right-back position.

This form has earned him 23 caps for the Netherlands national team and a starting spot in Frank de Boer’s Euro 2020 side.

It was at the tournament where he really starred, scoring twice and heavily contributing to three more goals in the group stages.

His performances did not go unnoticed, with Premier League club Everton reportedly eyeing up a deal for the 25-year-old.

However, Italian source TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Inter Milan are close to agreeing a €20 milliondeal for him.

The Serie A champions need a new right wing-back, following the €60m sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Whoever comes in will have big shoes to fill – the Morocco international scored seven and assisted a further eight last term.

He has wasted no time carrying this form over to his new club, scoring on his Ligue 1 debut against Troyes.

But there are greater problems at the Nerazzurri. Manager Antonio Conte resigned not long after the conclusion of the campaign, and top scorer Romelu Lukaku is expected to finalise his return to Chelsea any minute now.

Amid deep financial troubles, most of the money from these sales will have to pay off debts. This inhibits the number of top-quality replacements they can bring in.

In addition, there have been reports that more sales are expected to follow.

Lautaro Martinez has also been linked with a move away, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both touted to swoop for the Argentine.

