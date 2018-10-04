Injury boost for Liverpool midfielder Keita ahead of Manchester City clash, great news for Klopp

According to The Sun, Liverpool have received an injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City, with Naby Keita having been released from hospital. Sky Sports have revealed he’s in line to make Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the weekend.
The box-to-box midfielder picked up a back injury in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Napoli and was carried off the pitch in a stretcher. He was brought off after 20 minutes and replaced by Jordan Henderson. Keita was examined in hospital, but he was deemed okay after all the assessments and returned to the team hotel.
The 23-year-old has been substituted on or substituted off in six of his seven Premier League appearances this season, so it was unknown how much he would feature on Sunday afternoon. Nevertheless, it’s good news for Klopp to have another midfield option when choosing his squad for the important fixture.
Since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer, Keita has made nine appearances in all competitions, averaging only 54 minutes of playing time per game. He could be useful against a high-energy side like City, so Klopp might be wise to make a late decision on whether to include him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.