Injury blow for Wolves as Gibbs-White picks up knock ahead of Brighton clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without Morgan Gibbs-White against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon after the 20-year-old picked up a knock in midweek. Gibbs-White limped off in the U23’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and is still struggling, Nuno Espirito Santo revealed in Friday’s pre-match press conference.
The Wolves manager said: “We have some issues regarding the game of tomorrow, Morgan (Gibbs-White), something that we still have to attend.” Gibbs-White hasn’t had much luck with injuries this season. The central midfielder was making sporadic appearances in August, September and October before a back problem in November kept him out for two months.
Gibbs-White returned in January 2020 and had been managed carefully by Nuno to limit the risk of suffering a setback in his recovery. Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss are ahead of the England u21 international in the pecking order too, so he’s not featured much in the last two months.
The 20-year-old’s last Premier League outing came in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat to Liverpool (January 23) while his last appearance in any competition came in their Europa League defeat to Espanyol (February 27), so his absence on Saturday won’t be detrimental to Wolves’ hopes of getting a result against Brighton. It’s just a blow that his Gibbs-White is on the treatment table again.
