Injury blow for Sheff Wed as Lee is ruled out with groin injury

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee will miss Saturday’s trip to face Brentford with a groin injury. The 31-year-old limped off after an hour in Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City (March 4) and was replaced by Alex Hunt.
Garry Monk revealed in his pre-match press conference that Lee won’t be available for the trip to Griffin Park but could return the following week. He said: “Kieran has a slight pull in the groin so he won’t be available for the weekend.”
The Wednesday manager doesn’t have a lot of options in Lee’s absence, however, as Hunt may not be dropped in the deep end, Sam Hutchinson has been frozen out of the first-team, Massimo Luongo will be short of match fitness as his last appearance came in January, Adam Reach is still out with a toe injury and Sam Pelupessy has been short of form in the Championship.
Josh Windass is an attacking-midfielder but could operate in a deeper role alongside Barry Bannan if needs be while Luongo returned to training this week and may only be fit enough to make the bench. Pelupessy played a full 90 minutes against Man City and didn’t disgrace himself, so there’s a chance he keeps his place with Bannan.
Stats from Transfermarkt.