Injury blow for Sheff Wed as Lee is ruled out with groin injury

6 March, 2020 English Championship, General Football News, Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee will miss Saturday’s trip to face Brentford with a groin injury. The 31-year-old limped off after an hour in Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City (March 4) and was replaced by Alex Hunt.

Garry Monk revealed in his pre-match press conference that Lee won’t be available for the trip to Griffin Park but could return the following week. He said: “Kieran has a slight pull in the groin so he won’t be available for the weekend.”

The Wednesday manager doesn’t have a lot of options in Lee’s absence, however, as Hunt may not be dropped in the deep end, Sam Hutchinson has been frozen out of the first-team, Massimo Luongo will be short of match fitness as his last appearance came in January, Adam Reach is still out with a toe injury and Sam Pelupessy has been short of form in the Championship.

Josh Windass is an attacking-midfielder but could operate in a deeper role alongside Barry Bannan if needs be while Luongo returned to training this week and may only be fit enough to make the bench. Pelupessy played a full 90 minutes against Man City and didn’t disgrace himself, so there’s a chance he keeps his place with Bannan.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.