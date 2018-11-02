‘Injured’ – Cresswell suffers broken collarbone

Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell has suffered a broken collarbone that could keep him out of action for a number of weeks. The centre-back confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Injured. Broken my collarbone. Can’t wait to be back playing”. Cresswell plays for Leeds’ u18 side and has two years left on his respective deal with the club.
He’ll be hoping his injury won’t see him sidelined for too long, so he can return and look to earn himself a professional contract before next summer. Cresswell, whose father is former United striker Richard Cresswell, was one of nine players to be signed as an academy scholar in April 2018 and should be at Leeds until 2020.
The central defender is some way from finding himself in the first-team, but he has some fantastic mentors to help him on his way – Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Gaetano Berardi. Cresswell should take hope from manager Marcelo Bielsa, however, with the Leeds boss giving plenty of game time to the youngsters.
Tyler Roberts, Jack Clarke, Ryan Edmondson and Jamie Shackleton are all still teenagers and have collectively amassed over 800 minutes of Championship football this season. Cresswell could benefit from this youth policy in years to come, provided he continues to develop in the academy.
