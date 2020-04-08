Injured Aston Villa duo won’t be allowed to play again this season

Injured Aston Villa duo Wesley Moraes and Tom Heaton won’t be allowed to play again this season even if they recover.
The duo was ruled out for the season with long-term injuries and Dean Smith decided to withdraw them from Villa’s Premier League squad earlier.
Now the league has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the players have got more time to recover. Even if they make it in time, they will not be permitted to play because of the rules.
As per Birmingham Mail, the two players are no longer a part of Aston Villa’s 25-man squad.
It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa perform when the season resumes. They are under immense pressure because of their results so far.
Dean Smith’s men are in the relegation zone and they will need to win most of their remaining games to stay in the Premier League next season.
Having Wesley or Heaton back would have helped them for sure. However, since they were withdrawn from the squad list, it is only fair that they are allowed to return next season.
Wesley hasn’t been at his best for Villa this season but Heaton could have made a big difference to the team.