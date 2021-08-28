‘I’m not being funny’: Paul Merson noticed something strange Raphinha did after scoring for Leeds vs Everton

Paul Merson highlighted something strange that Raphinha did after he scored against Everton last weekend when speaking on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday this afternoon (August 28th, 1:21 pm).

The Whites fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against the Toffees last weekend.

In typical fashion, the Leeds players wanted more, however. Marcelo Bielsa has instilled that kind of mentality into his players.

Perhaps Leeds need to learn how to manage games better, however. Sometimes a point is a good outcome against an established top eight Premier League side. At the same time, however, football without ambition is nothing. And Bielsa has always spoken of his passion for giving the viewing public value for money.

Paul Merson questions Raphinha

The Brazilian ace scored a superb goal against Everton last week.

The 24-year-old got Leeds back into the game at 2-2.

Merson believes that the Whites players should have celebrated that moment, however, and accepted a draw as a decent result against a good Everton side:

“I though last week, Raphinha who I’m a big fan of scores a great goal, they go and run and get the ball back. I’m not being funny, they were 2-1 down, they’re playing Everton – who are a decent team. Go and celebrate with the fans, I mean this is the first time the fans have been back in the Premier League, it’s a full house, you know, just come back against a good Everton team, they’re going to get the ball like they’re playing Norwich. I want them to celebrate with the fans. You get the ball if you score to get it back to 3-2 down.”

If we’re being honest, that assessment is a bit harsh from Merson.

There is nothing wrong with having that kind off winning mentality. If the Leeds players would have over celebrated an equaliser they would undoubtedly have got criticised for doing that.

Sometimes pundits just needs something to talk about…that’s what it really boils down to.

