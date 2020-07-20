Illan Meslier expects to join Leeds permanently

Illan Meslier is expected to sign for Leeds United on a permanent deal this summer.

The young keeper has been on loan at Elland Road this season and he has made quite an impression.





Meslier has a big future ahead of him and the Whites want to sign him permanently.

As per Foot Mercato, Leeds have an option to sign the player once the promotion is secured. The Whites have booked their place in the Premier League next season and therefore the signing will be triggered automatically.

Other reports claim that he will be offered a three-year deal.

Speaking to the media, the player has now claimed that he should be at Leeds next year. His revelation will come as a major boost to the fans.

Meslier was quoted saying (via Sportwitness): “Logically there is a 99% chance that I will stay at Leeds. Next year you’ll see me at Leeds. I am very happy to stay here, it is an exceptional club.”

Leeds United need more quality and depth in their goalkeeping department and Meslier will prove to be a solid long-term investment.

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can hold down a regular starting berth for Leeds next season. The Premier League will be a massive challenge for him but his talent is beyond doubt.

His development should be quite exciting to watch in the next few years.