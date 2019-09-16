Illan Meslier comments on Leeds United fans

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has said that Leeds United fans treat football as their religion.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper says that the fan following at Leeds is on another level compared to what he has seen in France.
The teenage goalkeeper joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from French outfit Lorient in the summer transfer window.
The youngster told Quest-France, as translated by Get French Football News:: “In terms of the fans, it is different to what we have in France. It is a religion over here. There are 35,000 fans per match.”
Marcelo Bielsa moved for the young goalkeeper after Leeds sold Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Burnley this summer.
Kiko Casilla is the first-choice keeper at the club, but Meslier can expect to get some games under his belt this season.
He is a very talented and promising young goalkeeper and has all the potential to blossom into a fine player in the future.
Meslier has hinted that he could be willing to stay at Elland Road beyond the next season, provided he gets regular opportunities.
Leeds fans are one of the best in England and are known for producing great atmosphere inside the stadium. It is good to see that Meslier appreciates the support he gets from the Whites fans.