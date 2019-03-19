Iker Casillas says Newcastle is his favourite English club

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has named Newcastle United as his favourite English club.
The Porto star revealed his favourite clubs from the top European leagues on Twitter and the Newcastle fans are delighted with his revelation.
Casillas also picked Ajax as his favourite Eredivisie club. Real Madrid and Porto were some of the other obvious inclusions.
He picked Schalke and Napoli as his favourite clubs from Germany and Italy.
Cuál es tu equipo favorito en…
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🇩🇪 Schalke 04
🏴 Newcastle
🇮🇹 Nápoles
🇫🇷 Marsella
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇵🇹 Porto
🇧🇷 Santos
🇦🇷 Boca
🇲🇽 Cruz Azul
… @Miguel_layun , @AntonioAdan13 & @5sergiob ?? #teamworld
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) March 18, 2019
The Newcastle United fans will be excited about the 37-year-old’s tweet and they will be hoping to see him play at St James’ Park at some point.
Casillas is still good enough to make a contribution at Newcastle. However, there haven’t been any reports of a move and it seems highly unlikely.
In theory, it could be an ideal move though. Casillas could be a superb back up to Dubravka and his experience would be vital to the dressing room.
The Spaniard has won numerous trophies at every level and he could mentor the young Newcastle players on and off the pitch.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to his tweet.
