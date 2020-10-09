Iker Casillas reacts as Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wins Premier League Manager of the Month

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is the Premier League Manager of the Month for September, pipping Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Aston Villa’s Dean Smith to the prize.

The Toffees boss has helped his side to their best start to a Premier League campaign since 1969-70, winning all four opening matches of 2020-21 – with three of those coming in September and helping him land the MOTM prize.





Everton won the title the last time they won their first four league games, and it will be fascinating to see how they fare this season with the Merseyside derby next after the international break.

Adding the likes of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez to their squad this summer has made the Goodison Park outfit stronger, and Ancelotti will be glad with the quality of players he has.

Not many expected Everton to land such a calibre of manager when they did, and he will be keen to lead them to a top-six finish this season and going forward.

The Italian deserves being Manager of the Month following such an impressive start to the Premier League season, and Real Madrid Iker Casillas has taken to Instagram to react thus to the announcement: